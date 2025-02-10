Oppo Find N5 Design Revealed in All Its Glory

Oppo Find N5 design has been revealed in full, officially by Oppo. The Find N5 is touted to be the slimmest foldable in the world and the company has showcased that, as well as other design elements of the device through a teaser video shared on its China website. The device could come to global markets as the OnePlus Open.

Oppo Find N5 design differs from its predecessor in terms of thickness as well as the rear camera module. The module, instead of being a whole circle like in the predecessor, has a slight squircle design within a circular module. One can see the three camera Sensors and a flash on the back. These camera sensors could be a mixture of a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor.

The device is available in three colour options, one with a purple leather finish, in black, and in white. Both the device’s front display as well as the foldable display seem to have equal bezels on all sides. The power button and volume rocket seems to reside on the right while the left has the alert slider. The device’s thin profile has also been shown from various angles.

Read More: Oppo Releases January 2025 Security Patch Update for Find X8 with Camera Improvements

As for other leaked specs, it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 7-core version, run on Android 15-based ColorOS, get a pair of 8MP front cameras, a 5600mAh battery, 80W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging support.

We’ll know more about the device once it launches on February 20 in the country. The brand will also launch the Oppo Find Watch X2 on the same date whose design has also been featured on the website. This one may debut as OnePlus Watch 3 globally. It appears to have the same ribbed side design along with a crown and a button. The bezels of the watch have indents all along with minute markings as well.