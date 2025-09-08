Oppo F31 5G Series India Launch Confirmed: What to Expect?

Oppo F31 5G series India launch has been confirmed by the brand to take place later this month on the 15th, where the series is expected to comprise of the Oppo F31, F31 Pro, and the F31 Pro Plus, all of which are rumoured to pack a huge 7000mAh battery under the hood. Here’s everything to expect from the devices.

Oppo F31 5G Series India Launch

Oppo F31 5G series will launch in India on September 15, at 12 PM IST. The brand has already confirmed the design of the devices which has also been leaked before. Per the leak, the Oppo F31 Pro+ is shown in white, pink, and blue finishes, featuring a circular rear camera module.

The Oppo F31 Pro, on the other hand, appears in gold and black shades in the leak with a squircle-shaped camera island, similar to the Oppo F29 5G. Then, the standard Oppo F31 can be seen in red, purple, and blue shades, featuring a square camera module with vertically arranged Sensors and an LED flash.

As for the specs, all three phones in the lineup will pack a large 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast wired charging. The top-end Oppo F31 Pro+ is expected to feature a flat display and run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It will be the top-end smartphone in the F31 series.

The Oppo F31 Pro is tipped to be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 7300 SoC, while the vanilla Oppo F31 may come with the Dimensity 6300. The three of them will get an identical dual camera setup on the back, including a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP sensor. Further, on the front, the Pro models will get a 32MP camera compared to the 16MP sensor on the vanilla Oppo F31 5G.

The devices will have enhanced durability with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings along with a 360-degree armour body also. We’ll know more in detail about the devices once they launch next week. According to the specs, we expect the F31 lineup to be priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 40,000 in India.