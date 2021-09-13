Oppo F19s smartphone gets Bluetooth Certification, launch imminent?

Oppo is said to be launching Oppo F19s smartphone in India soon. Now the phone has been spotted on a Bluetooth certification site.

As per the Bluetooth listing, the upcoming Oppo smartphone carries the model number SM-A226B. Furthermore, the listing reveals that the phone will be equipped with support for Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Apart from the model number and the Bluetooth version, the listing does not reveal anything about the hardware specifications of the Oppo F19s smartphone.

Oppo F19s will be a special edition phone in India. It is expected to launch around the upcoming festive season in the country.

Further, the upcoming phone might be priced at Rs 18,000 in India. However, it does not carry any spec details for this upcoming Oppo phone.

Oppo F19 Specs

Oppo F19 was launched in India for Rs 18990 earlier this year. It comes with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) resolution, up to 600 nits brightness, 20:9 aspect ratio and 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, along with Adreno 610 GPU coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage options.

You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. In addition, it comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Oppo F19 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Oppo F19 packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11.1 out of the box.

Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 160.3×73.8×7.95mm and weighs 175 grams.