  • 12:33 Jan 02, 2020

Advertisement

Oppo F11, F11 Pro ColorOS 7 trial version now open for registrations

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 02, 2020 11:45 am

Latest News

The company has revealed that it has opened the registration of ColorOS 7 for Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition.
Advertisement

Oppo has announced that it has started the registrations for its latest ColorOS 7 update, which is based on Android 10. The company has revealed that it has opened the registration of ColorOS 7 for Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition.

 

In order to apply for the ColorOS 7 trial version, Oppo F11 and F11 Pro users need to update their smartphones to the latest version. Users then need to go to Settings > Software Updates and then tap on the settings icon, which is present at the upper right corner. There, users need to tap on Trial Version and a pop-up will emerge where users need to fill all the details and then tap on then tap on ‘Apply Now’. After this, users will get a message that the application is successfully registered. 

 

Users need to go Software Updates and refresh for the latest update. Oppo has warned that the trial version “aims at functional testing and may be unstable, but user requirements can be basically met. You may encounter some bugs and are expected to report these bugs to us to help us solve these problems.”

 

Advertisement

As per the official changelog, users will get a new borderless design that makes visuals more attractive. The update also adds Oppo Sans as the default font. It also improves the user interface and one-handed operation. 


The update also adds the ability to drag an app out of the Smart Sidebar to open it in split-screen mode. It also adds two new settings namely Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on the fullscreen app. It also optimises the floating window feature for more apps. It also adds a bubble, which is displayed when you open an app in a floating window from the Smart Sidebar. Tap the bubble to collapse and open the app.

 

Apart from this, it brings new gestures support, optimised screenshot preview and settings along with new Dark Mode and Focus. It also adds new charging animation along with a host of other features.

Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro get permanent price cut in India

Oppo F11, F11 Pro, A9, A5s available on offer this Independence Day

Oppo F11 6GB RAM variant, Oppo F11 Pro price slashed in India

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo ColorOS 7 Oppo F11 Oppo F11 Pro Oppo F11 Pro Marvel's Avengers Limited Edition Oppo F11 Pro Android 10 update Oppo F11 Android 10 update Oppo smartphones Oppo

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Oppo Find X2 teased by company, to launch soon

Samsung trademarks nine smartphones for its Galaxy A-series

Oppo A5 2020 price slashed again in India, now starts at Rs 11,490

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?

Who is the budget king of smartphones in 2019?
Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019

Did Nokia made an impact in 2019? TMI Report 2019
Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019

Was Xiaomi able to counter Realme in 2019? TMI Report Card 2019
Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019

Samsung was on launching sphere in this year: TMI Report Card 2019
TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus

TMI Report 2019 - OnePlus
Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Did Realme give Sleepless nights to Xiaomi?

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies