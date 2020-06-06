Oppo Enco W51 true wireless earbuds announced

The TWS is priced at 499 Yuan (approx. Rs 5,325) and it is available in Black, White and Blue colour options.

Advertisement

Oppo has announced the launch of its latest true wireless earbuds along with Oppo Reno 4 smartphone series in China. The TWS is priced at 499 Yuan (approx. Rs 5,325) and it is available in Black, White and Blue colour options.

The latest earbuds come with a host of interesting features. To start with, it is loaded with 7mm drivers that the company claims provide dynamic bass for a refined audio experience. The earbuds come with low-latency as low as 94ms for both the ears and 47ms for a single ear. The truly wireless earbuds come with noise reduction of 35dB and the company claims that it can reduce environmental sounds in situations like subways, trains, high-speed rails etc.

The earbuds come with IP54 certification making them water-resistant. It features dual microphones for active noise cancellation. The earbuds come with different tips that the brand claims can comfortably fit in one’s ear. The earbuds feature ear canal structure with G3 ear curve for a comfortable experience. In terms of connectivity, it features Bluetooth 5.0 and one can connect it to both Android and iOS devices.

Advertisement

In terms of battery, the Oppo Enco W51 offers 25mAh battery for each earbud and the charging case comes with 350mAh battery. The company claims that the earbuds deliver up to 4 hours of battery life and 3.5 hours with ANC, while with the case, users will get 24 hours of battery life and 20 hours with ANC. The charging case also supports wireless charging.