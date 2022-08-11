Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS and Oppo Band 2 launched

Oppo Enco Air 2i true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and Oppo Band 2 fitness band have been launched in China. The new TWS earbuds come with AI noise cancellation, battery life of 7 hours and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. The band comes with a 1.57-inch AMOLED display and up to 14 days of battery life.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo Enco Air2i is priced at 149 yuan (Rs 1,750 approx.). It is available to order and will go on sale in China from August 16th. It comes in Crystal White and Obsidian Black colours.

The Oppo Band 2 is priced at 249 yuan (Rs 2,930 approx.) for the standard version and 299 yuan (Rs 3,515 approx.) for the NFC edition. It is available to order and will go on sale in China from August 19th. It comes in Clear Blue and Black colours.

Oppo Enco Air 2i specifications

Oppo Enco Air 2i come equipped with Bluetooth v5.2. They have a Bluetooth range of about 10m. They are equipped with 10mm titanium-coated diaphragm, low frequency booster. The TWS earbuds have a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz and feature support for AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs.

In addition, there’s AI Noise Cancellation for Calls for Crystal-clear Vocals. Besides, the buds also have IPX4 rating making them splash and water resistant. The earbuds also have a touch panel so you can play, pause your music or accept and reject calls.

The earbuds pack 40mAh battery each, and the charging case is equipped with a 460mAh battery. For battery life, Oppo claims 7 hours of playback time on a single charge at 50 per cent volume. The combined battery life, with the charging case, is said to be 29 hours. Oppo Enco Air 2i TWS earbuds also offer 4 hours of talk time at 50 per cent volume, and 16 hours of talk time with the charging case.

Oppo Band 2 specifications

Oppo Band 2 sports a 1.57-inch AMOLED display with 256×402 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. There are over 200 watch faces available to choose from out of the box. For connectivity, there is Bluetooth 5.0 support and is compatible with Android 6.0 and above, iOS 10.0 and above.

The band comes with support for over 100 sports modes with automatic tracking in 6 sports mode that includes running, walking, outdoor cycling, swimming, elliptical machine, and rowing machine. Health features on the tracker include 24-hour heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring and sleep monitoring.

The NFC variant of the Oppo Band 2 comes with NFC support. Both models are water resistant up to 5 ATM. The fitness tracker packs a 200mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 14 days. It also supports magnetic charging. The Oppo Band 2 measures 45.3 x 29.1 x 10.6mm and weighs about 20g without the strap and 33g with it.