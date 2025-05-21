OPPO Announces Gemini Integration in Core OPPO Apps With Reno 14 Series

OPPO has announced the Gemini integration in core OPPO apps, following Samsung’s move from earlier this year when Gemini began to take requests for Samsung’s system apps. With the integration, Gemini will soon be able to connect to OPPO apps and services, including OPPO Notes, Calendar, and Clock.

OPPO says it has collaborated “closely with Google to take AI integration to the next level.”

Further, Gemini will support multi-app journeys to help users complete complex tasks and save time. For instance, users will be able to ask Gemini to summarize key points from a lengthy document and save the summary directly into OPPO Notes for easy access. Leveraging Gemini’s multimodal capabilities, users will be able to capture essential steps from recipe tutorials on YouTube, instructing Gemini to save them efficiently within OPPO Notes.

Managing schedules and daily routines will also become more intuitive. After booking travel arrangements, users will be able to ask Gemini to “add this to my OPPO Calendar” and it will automatically create an event in OPPO Calendar.

”The strengthened collaboration between OPPO and Google Gemini on the upcoming Reno14 Series represents a significant step forward in OPPO’s commitment to providing a truly seamless and intuitive AI experience, driven by its collaboration with partners like Google. OPPO remains dedicated to leading innovation in AI-powered user experiences,” the company noted.