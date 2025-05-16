OPPO Reno 14 Series Launched: Everything to Know

OPPO Reno 14 series has been announced in China with two devices, including the Reno 14 and the Reno 14 Pro. Both phones sport a MediaTek chipset under the hood, paired with an OLED display and a sizeable battery capacity as well. Here’s everything to know about these devices.

OPPO Reno 14 Series: Price

The prices for the two devices are as follows:

Reno 14

12GB + 256GB: CNY 2799 (approx Rs 33,300)

16GB + 256GB: CNY 2999 (approx Rs 35,600)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 3099 (approx Rs 36,800)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 3299 (approx Rs 39,200)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 3799 (approx Rs 45,200)

Reno 14 Pro

12GB + 256GB: CNY 3499 (approx Rs 41,600)

12GB + 512GB: CNY 3799 (approx Rs 45,200)

16GB + 512GB: CNY 3999 (approx Rs 47,500)

16GB + 1TB: CNY 4499 (approx Rs 53,500)

The Reno 14 is available in Mermaid, Half Summer Green, and Reef Black shades while the Pro is available in Reef Black, Mermaid, and Calla Lily Purple shades.

OPPO Reno 14 Series: Specifications

OPPO Reno 14

The Reno 14 5G gets a 6.59-inch AMOLED flat screen with a 1.5K Resolution of 2760 x 1256 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 460 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 3840Hz PWM dimming, OPPO Crystal Shield protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

Its rear-facing triple camera system gets an OIS-enabled 50-megapixel f/1.8 primary camera, an 8-megapixel f/2.2 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.8 telephoto sensor with OIS.

The Reno 14 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 6000mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.

As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

The Reno 14 Pro 5G gets a 6.83-inch AMOLED quad curved-edge screen with an FHD+ Resolution of 2800 x 1272 pixels, 1200 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, 450 ppi, 240Hz touch sampling rate, OPPO Crystal shield protection, and a 120Hz refresh rate. It gets a 50-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera with auto-focus and EIS.

The Reno 13 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset coupled with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device has a 6200mAh battery with 80W Fast wired charging support.

It has a triple camera system on the back and gets a 50-megapixel f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle camera, and a 50MP f/2.8 telephoto sensor with OIS. As for other additional features, there is an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, IR Blaster, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15 and is also IP66 + IP68 + IP69 rated.