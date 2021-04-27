Advertisement

Oppo A95 5G announced with Dimensity 800U, triple rear camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2021 3:04 pm

Oppo A95 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate.
Oppo has launched another A-series phone in China - Oppo A95 5G. The phone comes with AMOLED display, MediaTek chipset, 5G connectivity, 30W fast charging support and more.


The Oppo A95 5G is priced at CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 22,000) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and CNY 2,299 (approx Rs 26,000) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. It comes in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options.


Oppo A95 5G comes with a 6.43-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels, up to 800 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. It comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Oppo A95 comes with a triple rear camera setup with 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle macro shooter and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls.


Oppo A95 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery with 30W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 based ColorOS 11 out of the box.

 

Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

 

