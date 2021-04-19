Advertisement

Oppo A94 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, 48MP quad rear cameras

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 19, 2021 11:13 am

Latest News

Oppo A94 5G is a rebranded Oppo Reno 5Z 5G that was launched earlier this month in Singapore.
Oppo has announced a new A-series smartphone in Europe called as Oppo A94 5G. The new phone is a rebranded Oppo Reno 5Z 5G that was launched earlier this month in Singapore.

 

Oppo A94 5G is priced at EUR 359 (roughly Rs 32,000) for the single 8GB + 128GB storage option. The phone comes in two colours – Cosmo Blue and Fluid Black.

Oppo A94 5G specifications 

 

Oppo A94 5G comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio, screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 precent, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and 800 nits of peak brightness.

 

Oppo A94 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You can expand the storage up to 256GB using a microSD card.


The Oppo A94 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens. The other three camera sensors include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens, and a 2-megapixel black and white sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

 

Oppo A94 5G packs a 4,310mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. The device runs Android 11 out of the box with ColorOS 11.1 UI. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock option.

 

Connectivity features are Dual 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 160.1x73.4x7.8mm and weighs 173 grams.

