Oppo A92s official renders reveal design and colour options

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 16, 2020 12:18 pm

Oppo A92s will have a total of six cameras, four on the back and two on the front.

Oppo new A-series smartphone - Oppo A92s was recently spotted on TENAA listing which revealed its entire specifications. Now Oppo has released some official renders of the phone as well.

As per the renders, Oppo A92s will come in three colour variants - Black, White and Pink. The renders show a dual punch-hole display on its front panel for the dual selfie cameras at the top-left corner which will house a pair of 16 megapixels main shooter and a 2 megapixels ultra-wide lens. The rear features a square-shaped camera setup at the top-left corner.

The left side of the phone features volume rocker button while the right side features a fingerprint sensor embedded under the power button. The bottom of the phone has a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port and an external speaker.

As for the specs, the phone will come in 6GB, 8GB and 12GB RAM variants and 128GB and 256GB storage versions. It will feature a 6.57-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by 2.0GHz octa-core processor. Recent reports have claimed that it will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800 5G chipset. The handset runs on Android 10 OS and the battery capacity is listed as 3,890mAh.

Oppo A92s will have a total of six cameras, four on the back and two on the front. The rear cameras include a 48-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel sensor, and two 2-megapixel cameras. The device weighs 184 grams and its dimensions are 163.8 x 75.5 x 8.1mm.

