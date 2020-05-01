Oppo A92 announced with 48MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC

Oppo A92 run ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10.

Oppo has announced the Oppo A92 smartphone in the Indonesia market. The phone is now available for pre-order via Lazada Indonesia at a starting price of 3,999,000 Rupiah. It comes in Aurora Purple, Twilight Black and Shining White colour options.



Oppo A92 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage which is further expandable via a microSD card. Software-wise, the Oppo A92 run ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10.



On the camera front, the Oppo A92 comes equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 main, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera.



The Oppo A92 features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has support for face unlock as well. Connectivity options are 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

