Advertisement

Oppo A92 announced with 48MP quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 01, 2020 3:32 pm

Latest News

Oppo A92 run ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10.
Advertisement

Oppo has announced the Oppo A92 smartphone in the Indonesia market. The phone is now available for pre-order via Lazada Indonesia at a starting price of 3,999,000 Rupiah. It comes in Aurora Purple, Twilight Black and Shining White colour options.

Oppo A92 features a 6.5-inch LCD display with Full HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage which is further expandable via a microSD card. Software-wise, the Oppo A92 run ColorOS 7.1, based on Android 10.

On the camera front, the Oppo A92 comes equipped with a quad-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.7 main, 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor with f/2.2, 2-megapixel macro sensor and 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera.

The Oppo A92 features a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has support for face unlock as well. Connectivity options are 5G (SA/ NSA) / Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

 

Source

Advertisement

Oppo A92s official renders reveal design and colour options

Oppo A92s announced with 6.57-inch FHD+ 120Hz display, 48MP quad rear cameras

Oppo A72 goes official with 48MP quad camers setup and 5000mAh battery

Oppo A92 Aurora Purple variant leaks, launching soon

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo A92 Oppo A92 leaks Oppo A92 rumours Oppo A92 launch Oppo A92 specs Oppo A92 price

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

108MP camera smartphone teased by Xiaomi India MD, launch expected soon

Realme X50 Pro 5G update brings new charging icon, 4K 60FPS video recording and April security patch

Android 10-based One UI 2 update delayed in India for Samsung devices due to COVID-19

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies