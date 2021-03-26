Advertisement

Oppo A74 spotted on Google Play Console with Snapdragon 662, 6GB RAM

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 26, 2021 4:24 pm

Latest News

Oppo A54 4G will feature a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display.
Oppo will soon be launching Oppo A74 smartphone in both 4G and 5G versions. Now the Oppo A74 4G been spotted on Google Play Console, revealing key specs.


As per the listing, Oppo A74 4G will be loaded with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 480ppi pixel density. The exact size of the screen is not mentioned. The smartphone will be powered by a Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with Adreno 610 GPU. The listing was spotted by MySmartPrice

 

Furthermore, the listing reveals that the handset will run on the Android 11 operating system which is expected with Oppo’s ColorOS 11.1 on top. It will be backed by 6GB of RAM.

 

As per specifications by a leaked poster, the Oppo A54 4G will feature a 6.51-inch HD+ LCD display. The device will come with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The A54 4G is expected to sport a triple-camera setup at the back with 48-megapixels primary main sensor, a 2-megapixels macro-lens, and a 2-megapixels depth sensor.

 

Oppo A74 5G will come with CPH2197 model number for the A74 5G and A74 4G version will come with the model number CPH2219.

 

Oppo A74 5G was recently spotted on Geekbench benchmarking platform, as per which Oppo A74 5G will be powered by a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 480 chipset coupled with 6GB of RAM. For the software, the phone runs the latest Android 11 operating system out of the box.

 

As per leaks, the Oppo A74 5G will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the software front, the 5G variant will launch with Android 11, while the 4G variant might come out with Android 10. The 4G variant is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 662 with the same battery details as of 5G variant.

Oppo A74 renders leaked, will come in 4G and 5G versions

Oppo A74 5G spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 480, 6GB RAM

