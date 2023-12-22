Oppo A59 5G Launched In India: Check Out Details

HomeNewsOppo A59 5G Launched In India: Check Out Details

The Oppo A59 5G has been launched in India with features such as 36-month fluency protection, dual cameras and more.

Oppo’s latest launch in the A-series in India is the Oppo A59 5G. The new handset is one of the most affordable 5G handsets the brand offers. It comes with a trendy design, along with features like 36-Month Fluency Protection and 300% Ultra Volume Mode, which is the first of its kind in the A series under this price segment. Here’s what all it has to offer.

Oppo A59 5G: Price, Availability

The device, starting at Rs 14,999, will be available from Dec 25, 2023, at the OPPO store, Flipkart, Amazon, and other retail outlets. The OPPO A59 5G offers a choice between two variants- 4GB and 6GB RAM both of which have 128GB storage. It is available in Silk Gold and Starry Black colour options.

Oppo A59 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A59 5G sports a 6.56-inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 720 nits, a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, and a 96% NTSC color gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.2 storage which is expandable.

The Oppo smartphone features a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP main lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary lens which is a 2MP Portrait lens with an f/2.4 Aperture. For selfies, it will come with an 8MP lens featuring an f/2.0 aperture.

The device packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC Fast charging support. Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.3, USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and GPS. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for Biometrics and the device is IP54 rated. It runs on ColorOS 13.1 based on 13.

