OPPO A58 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC

OPPO has launched a new smartphone in China called the OPPO A58 5G. As the name suggests, the smartphone supports 5G and packs the Dimensity 700 processor. The device has a flat frame design and is just 7.9mm thick and weighs about 188g. The phone also has a dual rear camera setup.

The Oppo A58 5G comes in a single 8GB + 256GB memory configuration in China. It is priced at CNY 1,699 (approx Rs 19,100). The handset is available for pre-order starting today and will go on sale from November 10. It comes in three colours, namely Tranquil Sea Blue, Star Black, and Breeze Purple.

OPPO A58 5G Specifications

OPPO A58 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1612 x 720 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 600 nits. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 1TB.

On the camera front, the A58 5G has a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

The A58 5G runs on Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1 on top and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 33W fast charging. The connectivity features include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.