Oppo plans to take the fight to Galaxy Z Flip 4 with its own foldable Flip phone

Oppo is one of the Chinese manufacturers who is very ambitious with its smartphones and with the Find N last year, it showed what the company is capable of. Now, it seems like Oppo is planning to compete with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 4 with its own flip foldable, which could be called the Find N Flip. Apart from the specifications of the Find N Flip, speculations regarding the successor to last year’s Find N have also emerged.

Oppo Find N Flip

Now, leaks regarding both the upcoming foldables from Oppo emerged on Chinese micro-blogging website Weibo and are from the same tipster, Digital Chat Station. As per the leak, the Find N Flip could feature a 6.8-inch foldable OLED panel and a 3.26-inch external display. The former will have a Full HD+ resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels.

It should be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. It will draw power from a 4,300mAh battery. The handset could sport a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 front-facing camera. The device may have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main camera and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide lens on the back. Apart from this, rest of the specs of the device are yet to be uncovered.

With such power under the hood, it definitely looks like Oppo is planning to take the fight to Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is currently the most loved the Flip foldable around the world. There are also some other competitors including the Motorola Razr.

Oppo Find N2 Expected Details

The tipster also gave us some details about the successor to the Oppo Find N, which should presumably be called Find N2. The Oppo Find N2 will sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC while featuring a 7.1-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED inward folding display. The device should pack a 4,520mAh battery.

For a premium feel, the device may get a faux leather-made back panel, according to the tipster. The device is said to run on Oppo’s ColorOS 13 based on Android 13. The foldable smartphone will reportedly be available in black, white, and green colour options. It will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor similar to its predecessor.

Lastly, the production of the Oppo Find N2 is already underway, according to Digital Chat Station, which indicates that the launch date of the foldable could be nearing.