Apple iPhone 17 Series Battery Details Leaked, Pro Max To Get a 5000mAh+ Cell

A day ahead of the launch, the iPhone 17 series battery details have been leaked, suggesting that there are going to be improvements across the lineup, with the battery for the iPhone 17 Pro Max finally crossing the 5000mAh mark. Here’s what to expect from the devices in terms of battery capacities.

Renowned Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro has revealed the iPhone 17 series battery details for the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

As per the leak, the vanilla iPhone 17 will feature a 3,692mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a smaller 3,036mAh cell. The iPhone 17 Pro could pack a 3,988mAh battery, and the flagship iPhone 17 Pro Max might sport a larger 4,832mAh cell.

Interestingly, the eSIM-only versions of the iPhone 17 Air, Pro, and Pro Max are tipped to include even bigger batteries—3,149mAh, 4,252mAh, and 5,088mAh, respectively. This suggests that Apple may be taking advantage of the space saved by removing the SIM card tray, thereby fitting larger battery cells, potentially offering users longer battery life.

Further, all models are rumored to feature OLED displays, with displays ranging from 6.3 to 6.9 inches. Apple could also use an Anti-Reflective display in iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max. The display is also said to be more scratch resistant than before.

As expected, Apple will limit the feature to the Pro models while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air will miss out on it. However, the 17 and 17 Air are set to get their own display upgrades, especially support for 120Hz refresh rate. Previous leaks suggest that it won’t support the ProMotion technology, though, which means these won’t be LTPO panels so the Refresh Ratewon’t go down till 1Hz like in the Pro models.