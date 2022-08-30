HomeNewsOppo A57s unveiled with Helio G35 SoC, 50MP dual cameras

Oppo A57s unveiled with Helio G35 SoC, 50MP dual cameras

Oppo A57s has been unveiled in Croatia and the specs and design of the device have been confirmed.

By Abhishek Malhotra
Oppo A57s

Highlights

  • Oppo A57s has been unveiled
  • Oppo A57s comes with a Helio G35 SoC
  • Oppo A57s sports dual rear cameras

Oppo has listed the new A57s smartphone on its Croatian website where the brand has officially confirmed the specifications of the smartphone. While the pricing and availability of the Oppo A57s is yet to be uncovered, the design and the specifications are now out in the wild including dual rear cameras, fast charging and more.

Oppo A57s Specifications

The Oppo A57s features a 6.56-inch IPS LCD display with a teardrop notch. The screen supports an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1612 pixels and a 60Hz refresh rate. Oppo A57s packs a Helio G35 processor, which is coupled with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. To expand the storage, it features a microSD card slot.

For optics, the Oppo A57s sports a dual rear cameras. It consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging.

The phone runs on the Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 operating system. The connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.3, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features stereo speakers and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the device measures 163.74 x 75.03 x 7.99 mm and weigh 187g.

Meanwhile, Oppo has launched the A77 128GB variant in India with a cost of Rs 16,499. The Oppo A77 sports a 6.56-inch HD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. It will boot Android 12-based ColorOS 12.1 custom skin.

Oppo A57s

Oppo A57s
  • ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35
  • RAM (GB)4
  • Storage64
  • Display6.56-inch, 1612 x 720 pixels
  • Front Camera8MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP
  • Battery5000mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 12

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Previous articleFastrack Reflex Play+ Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch launched in India
RELATED STORIES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2022 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.