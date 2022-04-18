Oppo A55s 5G relaunched with Dimensity 700 SoC

Oppo announced a A55s 5G smartphone in Japan last year in November that came with a Snapdragon 480 SoC and now, it has launched a smartphone with the same moniker in China but with different specifications such as a Dimensity 700 SoC under the hood, an HD+ display instead of the full-HD+ display found on the variant launched in Japan.

The OPPO A55s with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs CNY 1,099 (approx Rs 13,100) while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage trim costs CNY 1,199 Yuan (approx Rs 14,300). The device is available for purchase in colours including Brisk Blue, Rhythm Black, and Temperament Gold.

Oppo A55s 5G Specifications

Oppo A55s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of 480 nits. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 1TB.

On the camera front, the Oppo A55s 5G has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Oppo A55s 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W standard charging. The connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.