Oppo A55 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC and 5000mAh battery

Oppo has today announced a new smartphone under its A-series - Oppo A55 5G in China. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset and a big battery.





Oppo A55 Pricing details

Oppo A55 5G is priced at 1599 Yuan (approx Rs 18,000) for its sole 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The smartphone comes in Brisk Blue and Rhythm Black colours.





Oppo A55 Specifications

Oppo A55 5G comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of 480 nits. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 1TB.





On the camera front, the Oppo A55 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.



Oppo A55 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W standard charging. The connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.



