Oppo A54s Amazon listing reveals price, specifications

Oppo A54s is an upcoming smartphone from the Chinese brand that has now been listed on the Amazon Italy website. The listing mentions the pricing as well as the specifications for the smartphone. It also mentions that the smartphone will be available for purchase starting November 13 in the region.

The Oppo A54s is listed with a price tag of €229.99 (approx Rs 20,000) and it comes in colours including Pearl Blue and Crystal Black.

Oppo A54s Specifications

Oppo A54s features a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels resolution. There is also a standard 60Hz refresh rate. The listing does not reveal the chipset the phone packs. However, leaks have mentioned that it packs a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and there is a MicroSD slot, presumably for up to 256GB of expandable storage.

A 5,000mAh battery backs up the phone with support for 10W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup at the back. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Further, you also get a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and IPX4 rated design.

In recent news, Oppo also launched the A56 5G smartphone. The Oppo A56 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There’s a 120Hz touch sampling rate and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the phone with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. In addition, the storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.