Oppo A56 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

Oppo has launched a new A-series smartphone in China called the Oppo A56 5G. The device is positioned in the mid-range segment and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset. In addition, the device gets a dual rear camera setup.

Oppo A56 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,800) in China. The smartphone is available in black, purple, and blue colour options and is already up for pre-order. Oppo hasn’t provided information regarding international availability and pricing for the device.

Oppo A56 5G Specifications

The Oppo A56 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels. There’s 120Hz touch sampling rate and 60Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC powers the phone with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. In addition, the storage can be expanded using a microSD card slot.

There is a dual rear camera setup on the device. It features a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture.

On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel f/2.0 selfie camera. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board with no support for fast charging. The device also integrates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and more. Moreover, the phone runs on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11.

In related news to Oppo, the brand may be planning on launching its first foldable next month. The smartphone’s name is still unclear, but we could expect something along the lines of Oppo Fold. However, Oppo still hasn’t provided any concrete details regarding the smartphone launch, so the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. Nevertheless, a recent leak suggests that the foldable will sport an OLED display on the inside.