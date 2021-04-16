Oppo A54 with 5,000mAh battery launching in India on April 19, Flipkart availability confirmed

Oppo A54 will come with a punch-hole design and a side-facing fingerprint scanner.

Oppo has today confirmed to launch the Oppo A54 in India on April 19. The phone was spotted on Flipkart where the launch date has been confirmed alongside a few other details.

The upcoming Oppo A54 has been listed on Flipkart, and the dedicated landing page confirms that the phone will launch in India on April 19. The e-commerce site has made the ‘Notify Me' button live as well.

As per the Flipkart listing, the Oppo A54 will come with a punch-hole design and a side-facing fingerprint scanner. The listing also mentions that it will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The rear shows triple rear cameras.

Oppo A54 was announced in Indonesia last month at IDR 2,695,000 (roughly Rs 13,600) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in two colours - Crystal Black and Starry Blue.

Oppo A54 specifications



Oppo A54 features a 6.51-inch HD+ display with 720x1600 pixels resolution, standard 60Hz refresh rate, 89.2 percent screen to body ratio, and 269ppi pixel density. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) SoC. It is paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and there is a microSD slot for up to 256GB.

Oppo A54 packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for macro shots, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture housed in a hole-punch cutout located at the top left corner of the screen.

Oppo A54 is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance. It runs ColorOS 7.2, based on Android 10. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4+5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. In terms of dimensions, Oppo A54 measures 163.6x75.7x8.4mm and weighs around 192 grams. The phone is rated IPX4 for water resistance.