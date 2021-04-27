Advertisement

Oppo A53s 5G launched in India with Dimensity 700, up to 8GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 27, 2021 1:25 pm

Oppo A53s 5G comes in Crystal Blue and Ink Black colours and will be available from Flipkart starting from May 2.
Oppo has today announced the launch of a new smartphone under its A-series - Oppo A53s 5G in India. The phone comes with a Mediatek Dimensity 700 chipset and a big 5000mAh battery.

 

Oppo A53s 5G Pricing

 

Oppo A53s 5G is priced at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version and the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs Rs 16,990. It comes in Crystal Blue and Ink Black colours and will be available from Flipkart starting from May 2.

 

Oppo A53s 5G Specifications

 

Oppo A53s 5G comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 88.7% screen-to-body ratio and peak brightness of 480 nits. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip with a clock speed of 2.2GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 1TB.


On the camera front, the Oppo A53s has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. It comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

 

Oppo A53s 5G runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.1 on top and is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery that comes with 10W standard charging. The connectivity features are 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

