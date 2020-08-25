Advertisement

Oppo A53 launched in India with 5000mAh battery, triple rear camera setup

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 25, 2020 12:59 pm

Latest News

The Oppo A53 carries a triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back finish.
Advertisement

Oppo has today launched Oppo A53 smartphone in India, it's first with 90Hz refresh rate under the 15k price segment. The phone is priced at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs Rs 15,490. It will be available from Flipkart starting from today, August 25th at 3 PM. Oppo A53 comes in Electric Black, Fairy White and Fancy Blue colours.

The Oppo A53 carries a triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back finish.

Oppo A53 Specifications

 

Advertisement

Oppo A53 comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, refresh rate of 90Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, as well.

 
On the camera front, the Oppo A53 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture.

Oppo A53 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.

Oppo A53 tipped to launch soon, specifications leaked

Oppo A53 launched with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Oppo A53 to launch in India on August 25 with 90Hz refresh rate under 15k

Oppo A53 price leaked ahead of the official launch on August 25

Latest News from Oppo

You might like this

Tags: Oppo Oppo A53

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Gionee K3 Pro announced with Helio P60 chipset and 4,000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M51 complete specifications leaked

Asus Zenfone 7 series leaked ahead of launch

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 cheapest 1TB hard disk in India

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 Cheapest wifi Printers for home

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 deals on Appliances on Amzon

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 cheaper alternatives of Oppo Reno 4 Pro

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Top 5 issues related to VPN's data security

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Videos

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash

We aim to provide bus commuters a digital ticketing experince: CityCash
Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9

Nokia C3, Xiaomi Horizon edition, Oppo A53 price, Realme 7 series, Moto G9
Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?

Nokia: Is it able to connect with young consumers?
Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51

Nokia C3 coming soon, Boat 131 TWS launched, Samsung Galaxy M51
Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer

Lava Pulse launched, Google services down, Oppo F17 Pro, Nokia Media Streamer
Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Jio on Shopping Spree, Asus Zenfone 7 Pro, Nokia 7.3, Redmi 9, Gionee Max launch

Latest Picture Story

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies