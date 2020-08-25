Oppo A53 launched in India with 5000mAh battery, triple rear camera setup

The Oppo A53 carries a triple rear camera setup, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back finish.

Oppo has today launched Oppo A53 smartphone in India, it's first with 90Hz refresh rate under the 15k price segment. The phone is priced at Rs. 12,990 for the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage version costs Rs 15,490. It will be available from Flipkart starting from today, August 25th at 3 PM. Oppo A53 comes in Electric Black, Fairy White and Fancy Blue colours.



Oppo A53 Specifications

Oppo A53 comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 1600 x 720 pixels resolution, refresh rate of 90Hz and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB. There is a physical fingerprint sensor at the back, as well.





On the camera front, the Oppo A53 has a triple rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture.



Oppo A53 runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and is backed up by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack.