Oppo A53 5G announced with Dimensity 720 chipset, 90Hz refresh rate

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 18, 2020 12:14 pm

Oppo A53 5G comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.
Oppo has announced Oppo A53 5G smartphone in China. The phone is a 5G version of Oppo A53 which was announced this year with few changes.

 

Oppo A53 5G is priced at 1,299 Yuan which is approx. Rs 14,600 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB option. There is a 6GB RAM + 128GB model as well. The smartphone comes in Purple, Lake Green, and Black colour options.

The smartphone features a 6.5-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI triple rear cameras, and more.

 

OPPO A53 5G specifications

 

Oppo A53 5G comes with 90Hz refresh rate on a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution, 90 Hz refresh rate, 120 Hz touch sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chip with a clock speed of 2.0GHz and supports SA/NSA dual-mode 5G network. The 5G model comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of non-expandable storage which can be expanded via microSD card of up to 256GB. 

 
On the camera front, the Oppo A53 has a triple rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel main shooter, a 2-megapixel macro cam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 aperture. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.

Oppo A53 5G runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top and is backed up by a 4040 mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The connectivity features are 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS, USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack. It measures 162.2 x 75 x 7.9 mm and weighs 175g.

