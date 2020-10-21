Advertisement

Oppo A33 price in India revealed ahead of official launch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : October 21, 2020 12:48 pm

Oppo A33 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a single punch-hole selfie camera located in the top left corner.
Oppo is reportedly working on Oppo A33 smartphone which will be launched in India soon. As of now, the company has not officially announced the launch but a new leak has revealed online which has revealed its Indian pricing.

As per a poster leaked by a blogger on Twitter, Oppo A33 will be priced at Rs. 11,990 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option in India. It also reveals a bunch of launch offers which includes 5 percent cashback on Kotak Bank, RBL Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Federal Bank cards. There are also no-cost EMI options from Bajaj Finserv, Home Credit, HDB Financial Services, IDFC First Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank.
Oppo A33
Oppo A33 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate and a single punch-hole selfie camera located in the top left corner. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor. The phone is shown with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Though, the company is likely to be coming in more memory variants.

For the camera, the Oppo A33 comes equipped with a triple rear camera, which includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the battery front, there is a large 5,000mAh battery, which has support for up to 18W of fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.2 on top. Connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm and it weighs 186 grams.

Tags: Oppo

 

