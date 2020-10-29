Oppo A33 goes on sale in India via Flipkart today

Oppo A33 will go on sale during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starting today at 12:00 PM.

Oppo recently launched Oppo A33 in the Indian market. Now the smartphone will today be available during Flipkart next Big Billion Day sale.



Oppo A33 will go on sale during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale starting today at 12:00 PM. The smartphone is priced at Rs 11,990 for 3+32GB variant. It comes in two colour options: Mint Cream and Moonlight Black.



For the offers on Flipkart, customers can enjoy Paytm offer which provides benefits of up to 40k on purchase of A33. Consumers can also avail 5% Cashback appliable from Kotak Bank (Credit Card EMI/Debit Card EMI), RBL Bank (Credit Card EMI & Non-EMI), Bank of Baroda (Credit Card EMI) and Federal Bank (Debit Card EMI).



There are also no cost EMI starting at Rs 1,000 per month with the purchase pf Oppo A33. Moreover, one can get up to Rs 11,200 off on exchange of old smartphone.

Oppo A33 Specifications

Oppo A33 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) hole-punch display with 90Hz refresh rate, 269ppi as pixel density and a single punch-hole selfie camera located in the top left corner. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It also has a fingerprint scanner at the back.



For the camera, the Oppo A33 comes equipped with a triple rear camera, which includes a 13-megapixel primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.





On the battery front, the phone packs a 5,000mAh battery, which has support for up to 18W of fast charging. It runs Android 10 OS with ColorOS 7.2 on top. With the ColorOS 7.2, users can enjoy features on the phone such as OPPO’s Music Party, Multi-User Mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture and the Simple Mode.

Connectivity features like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C, a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm and it weighs 186 grams.