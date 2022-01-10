Oppo A16K India price tipped along with specifications

Oppo A16K could be the latest upcoming budget offering from the company in India as a launch poster for the smartphone has been leaked which apparently reveals the design, key specifications and even the price for the device in India. The smartphone has already launched in the Philippines back in November of 2020.

The leak comes from Mahesh Telecom where it has shared the poster of the Oppo A16K that shows the device will be priced at Rs 10,490 in India. The price could be set for the 3GB + 32GB variant, however, it is unclear whether Oppo will launch more variants of the device or not. As for the specifications of the smartphones, they are mentioned below.

Oppo A16K Specifications (Rumoured)

The Oppo A16K, as per the launch poster, will feature a 6.52-inch LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. Moreover, it will offer an HD+ resolution along with eyecare technology that will provide protection against harmful blue light emitted by the display. Further, the device should be powered by the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

For optics, Oppo A16K has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Furthermore, it comes with a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Unfortunately, there’s no fingerprint sensor on the device.

The device will run on ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11. In Philippines, the device was launched at a price of PHP 6,999 (approx Rs 10,300) for the single 3GB RAM + 32GB storage trim. The smartphone comes in Black and Blue colour options.