Oppo A15s price tipped ahead of launch in India

Oppo is likely to launch Oppo A15s smartphone in India soon. The upcoming A-series device's design and specifications were leaked just yesterday and now a new leak has tipped the price of Oppo A15s.

As per a report of MySmartPrice, Oppo A15s will be priced at Rs 11,490 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant in the country.

Oppo A15s is expected to be an enhanced version of the Oppo A15 that was launched in India in October this year. To recall, Oppo A15 was launched for Rs 10,990 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant.

As per a leaked promotional poster, Oppo A15s will come in silver colour. The right side of the device has volume and power on/off control buttons, while the left side comes with a SIM slot.



As for specifications, the Oppo A15s is said to feature a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. It will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. There will be a fingerprint reader on the back of the device.

There’s no mention of the processor in the poster. The phone may feature the same Helio P35 that fuels the Oppo A15. It might be backed up by a 4,230mAh battery.

There will be a square-shaped AI triple camera system. The camera specifications include a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP macro and 2MP depth on the back. Up front, there will be a 5MP selfies snapper, housed in a waterdrop notch.