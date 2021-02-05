Advertisement

Oppo A15s new variant with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India for Rs 12490

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2021 1:59 pm

Latest News

The 4+128 GB variant of A15s will be available across all mainline retail channels and Amazon starting today.

Oppo has launched A15s 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version in India for Rs 12490. The company launched the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version a couple of months back for Rs 11,490.

Oppo A15s is available for sale in two colour variants – Dynamic black and Fancy white. The 4+128 GB variant of A15s will be available across all mainline retail channels and Amazon starting today.

Oppo A15s Specifications


Oppo A15s features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a fingerprint reader on the back. The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 that supports features such as system-wide dark mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture feature and 3-finger Scrolling Screenshot on the smartphone.

 

Under the hood, Oppo A15s is powered by Helio P35 processor. It is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery.

 

For the camera, the phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel (macro), and 2-megapixel (depth) sensors which includes features like Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion etc, For selfies, there is 8MP camera on the front with AI beautification mode. The phone is just 7.9mm thick.

 

Oppo A15s leaked renders reveal waterdrop notch, colour options

Oppo A15s launched in India for Rs 11,490

Oppo A15s sale begins in India starting from today

Latest News from Oppo

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

'Oppo F19, Oppo F19 Pro expected in March'

Realme V11 5G announced with MediaTek Dimensity 700, 5000mAh battery

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies