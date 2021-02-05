Oppo A15s new variant with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage launched in India for Rs 12490

The 4+128 GB variant of A15s will be available across all mainline retail channels and Amazon starting today.

Oppo has launched A15s 4GB RAM with 128GB storage version in India for Rs 12490. The company launched the 4GB RAM with 64GB storage version a couple of months back for Rs 11,490.



Oppo A15s is available for sale in two colour variants – Dynamic black and Fancy white. The 4+128 GB variant of A15s will be available across all mainline retail channels and Amazon starting today.





Oppo A15s Specifications



Oppo A15s features a 6.52-inch waterdrop display with an 89% screen-to-body ratio and an HD+ resolution and 720 x 1600 pixel. It has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a fingerprint reader on the back. The device runs on ColorOS 7.2 that supports features such as system-wide dark mode, Icon Pull-Down Gesture feature and 3-finger Scrolling Screenshot on the smartphone.

Under the hood, Oppo A15s is powered by Helio P35 processor. It is backed up by a 4,230mAh battery.

For the camera, the phone has a square-shaped AI triple-rear camera setup of 13-megapixel, 2-megapixel (macro), and 2-megapixel (depth) sensors which includes features like Night mode, Time-lapse, slow-motion etc, For selfies, there is 8MP camera on the front with AI beautification mode. The phone is just 7.9mm thick.