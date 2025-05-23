Lava Shark 5G Launched in India with a Unisoc Chipset

Lava has announced yet another sub-Rs 10,000 phone dubbed Lava Shark 5G. The new Shark 5G comes with a Unisoc chipset under the hood. The device is the 5G counterpart to the Lava Shark which launched in March earlier this year. Here’s everything to know about the new launch from Lava.

Lava Shark 5G: Price, Availability

Lava Shark 5G will be available with Glossy Back design in Stellar Gold and Stellar Blue shades. It is priced at Rs 7,999 for the single 4GB + 64GB model. The sale begins across retail outlets and Lava e-store in India on 23rd May 2025.

Lava Shark 5G: Specifications

The Lava Shark 5G sports a 6.75-inch LCD panel that offers an HD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and a punch-hole notch housing the front camera. Under the hood, the device features the Unisoc T765 5G chipset and 4GB of RAM with up to 4GB of virtual RAM. There’s 64GB of built-in storage which is expandable up to 512GB and the phone runs on Android 15 OS.

For optics, you get a 13MP primary camera, along with an auxiliary sensor. You also get an 5MP selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging via the USB-C port, but Lava is providing a 10W charger in the box.

Connectivity options include dual SIM support, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS. There’s also a side-facing fingerprint scanner, and a single bottom firing speaker. The handset is also IP54 rated.