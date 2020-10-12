Oppo A15 teased with 6.52-inch display ahead of its official launch in India

Oppo A15 will feature a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch.

Oppo is all set to launch a new A-series smartphone called Oppo A15 in India soon. Now ahead of its official launch in India, the phone is teased to sport a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch.



While an exact launch date has not been revealed, the phone display details have been revealed through Amazon listing as well as a Twitter post by official Oppo India Twitter handle.



As per the details shared by Oppo, the Oppo A15 will feature a 6.52-inch display with a waterdrop-style notch. It is said to feature eye protection and come with AI Brightness with which it learns your preferences and automatically adjusts brightness. Oppo A15 will have a slightly thick chin bezel.



Earlier it was confirmed that Oppo A15 will feature a square camera module at the top-left corner and a fingerprint sensor at the back. Oppo A15 will be equipped with a 13-megapixel primary lens along with a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an LED flash. The camera will come with some AI features.



The phone is shown in a single blue colour variant, but it is expected that the Oppo A15 will come in more colour variants. No other information is available about the Oppo A15 smartphone.



Furthermore, key specifications of the Oppo A15 have also leaked online. Ishan Agarwal in collaboration with 91Mobiles has leaked key specifications of the Oppo A15. As per the leak, the phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage will be expandable up to 256GB using a microSD.



The Oppo A15 is tipped to pack a 4,230mAh battery and have a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is said to run on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2. Further, it is also revealed that the phone will measure 164x75x8mm and weigh about 175 grams.