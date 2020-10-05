Oppo A15 teased to launch soon in India on Amazon

Oppo A15 will feature a square-shaped triple rear camera setup at the back with an LED flash.

Oppo is also set to launch a new A-series smartphone in India soon. Dubbed as Oppo A15, the phone will be launched on Amazon India.



The product page for the Oppo A15 is already made live on Amazon India with 'Coming soon' message.



As per the Amazon listing, the Oppo A15 will feature a square-shaped triple rear camera setup at the back with an LED flash. Furthermore, the phone will also sport a fingerprint scanner at the back. The power and volume rocker buttons are placed on the right side of the device.



The phone is shown in a single blue colour variant, but it is expected that the Oppo A15 will come in more colour variants.



The specifications of the Oppo A15 smartphone are currently under wraps. We expect more details for the upcoming Oppo smartphone to surface in the coming weeks.



Earlier, an Oppo phone with model number CPH2185 was certified by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) authority which is likely to be Oppo A15. The FCCC listing showed square-shaped camera triple cameras with an LED flash and fingerprint scanner just like Oppo A15.



As per the FCC listing, the smartphone will come loaded with a 4,230mAh battery with support for 10W charging, and running on ColorOS 7.2. The smartphone will also feature a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB-C port.



