Oppo A12s launched with MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 4,230mAh battery

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : July 14, 2020 3:35 pm

The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Oppo has launched its latest smartphone dubbed as Oppo A12s in Cambodia. The Oppo A12s is priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 9,700) for the single 3GB + 32GB storage option. It comes in Blue and Grey colours.

Oppo A12s Specifications

 

The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 6.22-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 88.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 processor along with  3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 256GB via microSD card slot.

 
The smartphone features a dual-camera setup with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. The Oppo A12s is loaded with a 4230mAH battery.

 
The phone runs on ColorOS 6.1, based on Android 9 Pie. The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock feature is also present. On the connectivity front, it supports 4G LTE, WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS, dedicated microSD card slot, dual-SIM slot and micro USB port.

