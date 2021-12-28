Oppo A11s announced with triple rear cameras and 5000mAh battery

Oppo has announced Oppo A11s as a budget phone in China. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, a triple camera setup, 90Hz display and a 5000mAh battery.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Oppo A11s price

The Oppo phone is priced at 999 Yuan, which is approx. Rs 11,800 for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. There is a 8GB + 128GB model as well. This model comes at 1,199 Yuan which is approx. Rs 14,100. It comes in Dream White and Matte colours.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display has a 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio.

Oppo A11s packs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 which is paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It has up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card.

ALSO READ: Oppo ColorOS 12: What, When, Where?

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.0 lens.

As for software, the handset runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It includes a rear fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 163.9 x 75.1 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 186g.