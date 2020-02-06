  • 17:54 Feb 06, 2020

Advertisement

Opera adds improved reader mode to its Android browser

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 06, 2020 4:56 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that version 56 of the Opera browser now comes with improved reader mode.
Advertisement

 

Opera has today announced that it is releasing a new version of its Android Browser that comes loaded with new features. The company has revealed that version 56 of the Opera browser now comes with improved reader mode. 

 

The company has revealed that the new reading mode will allow people to focus on the content they want, without distractions. “Websites are often jampacked with distractions and their design is inconsistent. This makes it easy to lose focus and sometimes even forget what it was that we were reading,” said Peter Wallman, SVP of browsers at Opera. “Our goal with the improved reader mode is to allow our users to focus solely on the articles of their choice and to give them a consistent and pleasant reading experience.”

 

The new reader mode utilizes fonts such as Roboto for the text body and Roboto Slab for headlines. The company has revealed that the font sizes were selected based on the feedback from Opera users. Roboto Slab also includes serifs, which makes article headlines look more like newspaper headlines and differentiates the text from the system font used in the rest of the browser’s UI.

 

Once enabled, the reader mode converts suitable web pages into a simplified format, displaying a neater version of the articles: the font is changed for maximum readability, and the top navigation, as well as ads on a website, is hidden. “Our focus with the new reader mode was to make content the central element that a user focuses on. I think we’ve succeeded,” added Wallman.

 

Advertisement

Opera Touch is the newest Android web browser to focus on one-handed usage

Google finally rolls out dark mode on Chrome for Mac

Mozilla’s privacy-focused, lightweight Firefox Lite launched in India

Opera now offers in-app VPN service through its Android Browser

Latest News from Opera

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Rapido to offer free rides to all voters in Delhi

How to enable parental Control on TikTok

Disney+ to launch in India on March 29 via Hotstar

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 10,000 - February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones launches in February

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year
iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone

iQOO 5G smartphone launch in Feb, will be a premium smartphone
New plans of Vodafone and Airtel

New plans of Vodafone and Airtel
Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon

Samsung Galaxy A51, Galaxy A71 coming soon
Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression

Oppo F15 - Unboxing and 1st Impression
Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Paytm Charging 2% extra for select top up: Is it justified?

Latest Picture Story

Realme C3: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: 12 Things you should know!

Samsung Galaxy A51: Things you should know!

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies