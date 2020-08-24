Advertisement

OnePlus tipped to launch a new phone under Rs 18,000 in India

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 24, 2020 5:06 pm

The smartphone is reported to launch next month.
OnePlus is reportedly working to launch a new smartphone under Rs 18,000. The smartphone is reported to launch next month. 

 

As per a tipster, the company is planning to launch a new smartphone under Rs 18,000. The upcoming smartphone could fall under the Nord series as the company has revealed that it will launch new smartphones in the series at regular intervals of time. The tipster further claims that the smartphone could be launched by the end of September. 

 

With this, OnePlus is planning to take on Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, Vivo and Realme in this price segment. The company recently launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone, which was priced at the mid-range segment. But, it seems that the brand is looking to explore the mid-budget segment. If the rumour turned out to be true, then might see a competition in the said price bracket. That said, no other information is available in this price range. 

 

Recollecting some key specifications, the phone features a 6.44-inch full-HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz screen sampling rate.

 

OnePlus Nord is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, paired with Adreno 620 GPU and up to 12GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

 

The OnePlus Nord packs 4,115mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it.

