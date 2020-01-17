OnePlus Republic Day sale: Top offers on OnePlus 7T series, OnePlus TV series and more

The sale is valid on the company’s website, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

OnePlus has announced its Republic Day sales across both online and offline channels across the country. The company is offering discounts and offers on its OnePlus smartphones and OnePlus TV series during the sale period. The sale is valid on the company’s website, Amazon, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.

The sale is valid from January 18, 2020, and it will end on January 26, 2020. The company is offering limited period discounts on the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and 55Q1 Pro, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro

To start with the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T series, users will get a maximum cashback of Rs 3,000 on EMI transactions using SBI at OnePlus channels and key retail stores, while users will up to Rs 1,500 cashback on using SBI credit card on Amazon.

Apart from this, users will get no-cost EMI on popular banks applicable for up to 12 months during the sale period at the online platforms and experience stores. Furthermore, users will get a chance to get the OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 for free on the purchase of the OnePlus 7 Pro and Bullets Wireless V2 for free on the purchase of OnePlus 7T Pro from OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus TV 55Q1 and 55Q1 Pro

Coming to the Smart TV series, users will get Amazon Pay cashback of Rs 10,000 on the purchase of OnePlus TV Q1 and Rs 15,000 on the purchase on the purchase of OnePlus TV Q1 Pro.

Users will also get no-cost EMI on popular banks for up to 12 months on Amazon along with extra exchange offer of Rs 3,000 on Amazon. Users will get extended warranty of one year on the panel and free subscription of Eros Now Pro on Amazon and Reliance Digital. Moving on, users will get a cashback of Rs 5,000 on Q1 and Rs 6,000 on Q1 Pro with SBI bank at Reliance Digital along with up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on popular banks.

OnePlus has also revealed zero down payment with Bajaj Finance for OnePlus TV, 8/0 for OnePlus TV 55Q1, and 10/0 for OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro. Furthermore, users will get OnePlus backpack for free on the OnePlus TV Q1 and Bullets Wireless V2 on the purchase of Q1 Pro at OnePlus Experience Stores.

Moving on, all Red Cable Club members will get a chance to win a OnePlus phone and TV vouchers worth Rs 5000 by participating in the Surprise Rewards contest accessible through their account on the system settings app and community app. Both members and non-members can avail the exchange benefit of up to Rs 3000 off on Amazon.in and at OnePlus Experience Stores.