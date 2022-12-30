OnePlus Report Card 2022

OnePlus debuted in India almost nine years back and since then, it has had its fair share of ups and downs. While it has received serious criticism on some occasions, it has also managed to create its own presence in the smartphone industry. The year 2022 was quite similar to last year for the brand in terms of how many models it launched but what was not similar is the fact how it forayed into the budget segment with one of its Nord devices. Let’s discuss about it in detail down below.

OnePlus 2022: The Number Game

In 2022, OnePlus launched a total of 7 smartphones which had a total of 16 variants. Last year, the brand launched one less model in comparison to the current one. 4 variants were launched between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000 while 2 were launched between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000.

A total of 4 models were launched between Rs 35,000 and Rs 45,000, and 3 were launched between Rs 45,000 and Rs 55,000. Lastly, 3 more variants were launched that were priced above Rs 55,000.

OnePlus 2022: Hits & Misses

Hits

This year, OnePlus has forayed into new segments and has a full bouquet of options available for people of each age group. There’s something for everyone and this has proved advantageous for the company in 2022.

Next, OnePlus tried to make the most out of the opportunity Samsung missed this year, with most of its Nord series devices being priced between Rs 20,000 and Rs 30,000. Overall, the product portfolio was evenly distributed and giving more options to the consumers in a strategic way is always an impressive move.

Misses

We feel the T series devices that were launched this year such as the OnePlus 10T and the Nord 2T were quite weak in comparison to the previous iterations. Furthermore, the next miss we fell was the ’OnePlus Feel’ which its devices had.

That feel, which was once its USP, is now fading away it seems with some of its most unique and strongest features being removed, such as the Alert Slider, ColorOS taking over OxygenOS and more. The Oppo-fication of OnePlus is at its peak as of now.

OnePlus 2022: Top 3 Smartphones

Out of the 7 devices OnePlus launched, these were the top 3 in our opinion:

#3: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The Nord CE 2 Lite comes in at third due to OnePlus’ successful attempt at capturing a certain amount of share in the under-Rs 20,000 segment. It gave a tough fight to contenders from Realme and Xiaomi.

#2: OnePlus 10R

The OnePlus 10R from the Chinese brand comes in at second due to an all-rounder feel. This one had 150W fast charging, a design language different from that of usual OnePlus style, a powerful MediaTek SoC and decent cameras that made it an ideal choice at its price point.

#1: OnePlus 10 Pro

The OnePlus 10 Pro is one of its best flagships and we feel it was the last core flagship from the company. The upcoming OnePlus 11 Pro might be influenced by other factors relating to Oppo but the 10 Pro showed how well OnePlus could challenge its rivals in the same price segment.

This was it for our report card 2022 for OnePlus. The company made some interesting moves this and with the year to come, we feel the Oppo-fication will be even more stronger than what it was this year.