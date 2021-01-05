OnePlus releases OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has released the first OxygenOS 11 open beta update for the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord was the company's attempt to enter and disrupt the mid-range segment with its great price to performance ratio. Talking about performance, the company has revealed the first OxygenOS 11 Beta build for the OnePlus Nord, giving the device a taste of Android 11.

For those who are unaware, OxygenOS 11 is the latest version of OnePlus's software that is based on Android 11. The version first arrived for the OnePlus 8 series a couple of months back.

The company has also confirmed that OxygenOS 11 will soon be arriving for the OnePlus 7 Series as well after it has released the first beta for Nord, which has now happened. This means the first Open Beta based on OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7 series should also arrive very soon.

The changelog for the new version reads:

System

Update to Android 11 version Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience

Ambient Display

Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style) Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically） Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode

Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

Shelf

Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

Gallery

Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

OnePlus says that one must have 3GB of free storage space for the optimal installation of the update and should also have a minimum 30% of battery level. The manufacturer has released three different versions of the update based on the regions so you can download the one respective to your locality.

As this is a beta update, one can expect bugs for which OnePlus has a feedback program as well. After installing the update, you can help OnePlus squash those bugs for a better stable experience.