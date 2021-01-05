Advertisement

OnePlus releases OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus Nord

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : January 05, 2021 3:39 pm

Latest News

OnePlus has released the first OxygenOS 11 open beta update for the OnePlus Nord.
Advertisement

OnePlus Nord was the company's attempt to enter and disrupt the mid-range segment with its great price to performance ratio. Talking about performance, the company has revealed the first OxygenOS 11 Beta build for the OnePlus Nord, giving the device a taste of Android 11.

 

For those who are unaware, OxygenOS 11 is the latest version of OnePlus's software that is based on Android 11. The version first arrived for the OnePlus 8 series a couple of months back.

 

The company has also confirmed that OxygenOS 11 will soon be arriving for the OnePlus 7 Series as well after it has released the first beta for Nord, which has now happened. This means the first Open Beta based on OxygenOS 11 for the OnePlus 7 series should also arrive very soon. 

 

The changelog for the new version reads: 

 

Advertisement

System

 

  1. Update to Android 11 version
  2. Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details
  3. Optimize the stability of some third-party applications and improve user experience

 

Ambient Display

 

  1. Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
  2. Added Canvas feature that can automatically draw a wireframe picture based on a lock screen photo on your phone（Path：Settings-Customization-Wallpaper-Canvas-Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically）
  3. Newly added 10 new clock styles ( To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

 

Dark Mode

 

  1. Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
  2. Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. path: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range

 

Shelf

 

  1. Newly shelf interface design, the interface is clearer
  2. Added weather widget, animation effect smarter

 

Gallery

 

  1. Supporting Story function, automatically form weekly videos with photos and video in storage
  2. Optimize the loading speed of the gallery, and the image preview is faster

 

OnePlus says that one must have 3GB of free storage space for the optimal installation of the update and should also have a minimum 30% of battery level. The manufacturer has released three different versions of the update based on the regions so you can download the one respective to your locality. 

 

As this is a beta update, one can expect bugs for which OnePlus has a feedback program as well. After installing the update, you can help OnePlus squash those bugs for a better stable experience. 

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro receive OxygenOS 11 Android 11 update

OnePlus 9 Lite to be the third phone in OnePlus 9 series: Report

OnePlus Band officially teased ahead of launch in India on January 11

OnePlus 9 Pro will reportedly feature 45W fast wireless charging

Latest News from OnePlus

You might like this

Tags: OnePlus

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Vivo X60 Pro+ may launch on 20th January

Samsung Galaxy M02s goes official in Nepal before India launch on January 7

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies