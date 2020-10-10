Advertisement

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro receive OxygenOS 11 Android 11 update

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : October 10, 2020 4:34 pm

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro have now received OxygenOS 11 Android 11 update. This comes just before the launch of OnePlus 8T smartphone launch next week, which will run OxygenOS 11 out of the box.

 

Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 stable update has been announced by OnePlus on its forum. OnePlus notes that users must make sure the battery level is above 30 percent and minimum 3GB of available storage space before flashing the build.

In addition, the company has also announced that the Android 11 update will also be rolled out for older phones like OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7, OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6, and OnePlus Nord in the future.

 

You can check the full changelog below:

 

System
-Fresh new UI visual design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details.
-Brand-new weather UI supports dynamic switches between sunrise and sunset. You can have day and night at your hand now.
-Optimized stability on some third-party applications and improved user experience.

Game Space
-Newly added gaming tools box for convenient switches of Fnatic mode. You can now choose three ways of notifications: text-only, heads up and block, just for your immersive gaming experience.
-Newly added quick reply feature in a small window for Instagram and WhatsApp. (Enable it by swiping down from upper right/left corners of the screen in gaming mode)
-Newly added mis-touch prevention feature. Enable it, swipe down from the top of the screen, click and the notification bar will pop out.

Ambient Display
-Added Always-on ambient Display function, custom Schedule/All day option included. (To set: Settings > Display > Ambient Display)
-Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)
- Newly added 10 new clock styles. (To set: Settings > Customization > Clock Style)

Dark Mode
-Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable.
-Supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (To set: Settings > Display > Dark Mode > Turn on automatically > Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise/Custom time range.)

Zen Mode
-Added 5 new themes (ocean, space, grassland, and so on), and more timing options.
-Included the Group feature in Zen Mode, now you can invite your friends and enable the Zen Mode together.

Gallery
-Story function supported, automatically forming weekly videos with photos and video in storage.
-Loading speed optimized, and the image preview is now faster.

Others
-The widget on the desktop might disappear. It can be set as followed: Long press on the desktop -“Widget” – “Settings” – Select the widget.

Tags: OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 8

 

Reviews

