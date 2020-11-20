OnePlus phones will now notify you nearby Charging Stations in select airports

Currently, the charging stations are available at Bangalore airport, and will soon be launched at Delhi airport in India.

OnePlus is rolling out a new feature for its users which will notify OnePlus phone owners to the company's nearby charging stations in select airports in India.



Not just that, you can also track the station and the distance to the closest ones. With the help of beacons integrated into the charging stations, your OnePlus device identifies charging stations nearby. You can mute them anytime if you're stuck in the long halts at the airports.



How it works:



Nearby Charging Stations service on your phone will notify you when you are near a OnePlus Charging Station along with tracking how far from it is from you and where is the closest station to you.



The service runs with the help of beacons integrated in the charging stations that allows OnePlus devices to identify a nearby charging station and generate a notification. You can mute this service for 6 hours if you find yourself in long halts at the airports.



Earlier, OnePlus announced Education Benefits program in India offering discounts for university students and teachers in India. When you purchase a new OnePlus smartphone or OnePlus TV and avail the benefits, you get an instant Rs 1000 off on your purchase.



Apart from this, there is also a 5% discount on any OnePlus accessories exclusively for all College/University goers. OnePlus is covering 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India. Student or teachers have to verify their status through Student Beans to avail the offer. The voucher is valid for a calendar year and can be applied after checking out.