OnePlus Nord users are facing Bluetooth connectivity issues

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 11:23 am

Users said that the Bluetooth connection drops on OnePlus Nord within a few minutes of pairing
OnePlus launched OnePlus Nord smartphone this year in India and around the world. Now, multiple people are reporting that they are facing Bluetooth connectivity issue.

It is to be noted that OnePlus Nord has already received five system updates with various bug fixes within a month of its release. Despite that, people are facing Bluetooth connectivity issue on their units. Apart from this, many users are also reporting display tint issue on their units.

Multiple users took OnePlus forums, Reddit, and Twitter to report about this problem. Users said that the Bluetooth connection drops on OnePlus Nord within a few minutes of pairing. Bluetooth on the OnePlus Nord keeps disconnecting frequently and Bluetooth earphones do not connect automatically. As a result of which, users were not able to use their wireless earphones either to listening to music or making proper calls.

PiunikaWeb reports that one of the users is facing the issue only when his phone is connected to 2.4GHz WiFi. Bluetooth on OnePlus works fine when the device is connected to 2.5GHz WiFi.

OnePlus is yet to acknowledge the issue. Once acknowledged this bug, the brand will look to resolve this issue by rolling out an update to OnePlus Nord. So users facing this issue will have to wait for an update that could potentially fix the problem.

 

The recently rolled OxygenOS 10.5.5.AC01DA update to OnePlus Nord improves the volume adjustment interface, fixes system reboot issue when free-form is enabled and fixes the issue of OnePlus Notes always running in background.

The update also improves image clarity of the front camera in low light and image clarity of macro camera. It also improves general power consumption and improves charging experience.

