OnePlus Nord gets new Oxygen OS update with improved camera and charging experience

It is the fifth OxygenOS update since the phone's launch in July, and it is being rolled out in India and major global markets.

Advertisement

OnePlus has announced a new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord smartphone. OnePlus is rolling out the new software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.5.AC01DA to the smartphone in India.



It is the fifth OxygenOS update since the phone's launch in July, and it is being rolled out in India and major global markets. In Europe and North America, the OnePlus Nord is receiving OxygenOS 10.5.5.AC01BA and OxygenOS 10.5.5.AC01AA respectively.



The update has been announced by the company on its community forum and it improves the volume adjustment interface, fixes system reboot issue when free-form is enabled and fixes the issue of OnePlus Notes always running in background.



The update further improves image clarity of the front camera in low light and image clarity of macro camera. It also improves general power consumption and improves charging experience.



OnePlus notes that as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we'll begin a broader rollout in a few days.



You can check the full changelog below:



System



1. Improved volume adjustment interface

2. Fixed system reboot issue when free-form is enabled

3. Fixed issue of OnePlus Notes always running in background



Camera



1. Improved image clarity of front camera in low light

2. Improved image clarity of macro camera



Power



1. Improved general power consumption

2. Improved charging experience





The last OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA update improved the launch speed of the Gallery app, enhances the display experience, and fixed an issue being unable to join Red Cable Club and issue of background music pausing when launching front camera.



OnePlus Nord comes in two variants - 8GB + 128GB storage model is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 12GB + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 29,999. The 6GB + 64GB variant of the phone will go on sale in early September at Rs 24,999. The OnePlus Nord comes in two Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colour variants.

Advertisement