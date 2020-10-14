OnePlus Nord new Gray Ash colour variant launched in India

OnePlus Nord currently comes in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours.

Along with the launch of OnePlus 8T today, OnePlus has also launched a special edition variant of the OnePlus Nord called Gray Ash.

The new OnePlus Nord Gray Ash model offers a new finish and comes only in 12GB + 256GB storage. It is priced at Rs. 29,999 and will be available via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in from October 16.

It currently comes in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colours. The Gray Ash variant of Nord has the same specifications and features as of the other colour variants of OnePlus Nord.

The OnePlus Nord comes with a starting price tag of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, Rs 27,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage and Rs 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB internal storage.

OnePlus Nord specifications

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz screen sampling rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G processor coupled with up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.1 storage. It doesn't support expansion via a microSD card.

The OnePlus Nord packs 4,115mAh battery with Wrap Charge 30T 30W fast charging support. OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 with the company's custom OxygenOS running on top of it.

For the camera, the phone packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 5-megapixel depth shooter. For the front, there will be a dual-camera setup with a combination of 32-megapixel selfie along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 105-degree field-of-view.

On the connectivity front, it features WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, dual-SIM and USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor.