OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G Launched: Check Availability, Specs & More

OnePlus has launched a new Nord series smartphone for the global markets post the release of OnePlus 12 series. The new OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G comes at a budget price and is offering specification such as a MediaTek Dimensity processor, dual rear cameras and more. Here are all the details you’d want to know about it.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G: Price, Availability

While OnePlus hasn’t revealed the pricing of the hnadset for all the regions, its UAE price tag starts at AED 599 (approx Rs 13,500). First deliveries for the device are scheduled for January 31. The handset is available in Black Satin and Cyan Sparkle coloiurs.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G: Specifications

The Nord 30 SE 5G sports a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a standard 60Hz refresh rate, 391 ppi, along with DC Dimming. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6020 Chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will boot Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin.

The Nord 30 SE 5G packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W Fast charging support and ultra-linear dual stereo speakers. For optics, the phone sports a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor with night features. It has an 8MP AI portrait lens on the front.

The device has a side-facing fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options on the device include dual 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.

The Nord N30 SE 5G succeeds the Nord N20 SE that was launched in 2022. The has upgraded the processor, along with the design and the display size over the Nord N20 SE to make the Nord N30 SE 5G a lucrative deal. Furthermore, the Nord N30 SE 5G, as the name depicts, is now a 5G smartphone while its predecessor was a 4G model.