OnePlus Nord N200 5G, design full specifications leaked

OnePlus Nord N200 5G will feature a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate support, 405ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

After the recent launch of OnePlus Nord CE 5G, the company is now a new Nord series smartphone. Dubbed as OnePlus Nord N200 5G, the specifications and design details of the upcoming phone have leaked online.

Tipster Evan Blass has leaked a press render of the phone along with a full spec sheet. As per the image shared by him, OnePlus Nord N200 5G smartphone will sport a triple-camera setup at the back and a hole-punch camera in the top left on the front. It will also have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the specifications, the tipster says that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will feature a 6.49-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate support, 405ppi pixel density and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It will pack a Snapdragon 480 SoC for 5G network support with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM. It will have 64 GB of UFS 2.1 storage and a dedicated microSD card slot for expansion.

On the back, there is a triple-camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera. The phone has a hole-punch camera cutout on the display for the 16MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture.



OnePlus Nord N200 5G will have a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and it will run Android 11-based Oxygen OS 11 out of the box.

The device will come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as face unlock. The other features will include dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, dual-band GPS, USB-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It will measure 163.1 x 74.9 x 8.3mm and will weigh 189 grams.

OnePlus is yet to announce the official launch date of the OnePlus Nord N200 5G. But the phone is confirmed to launch in the US and Canada. OnePlus Nord N200 will be a successor of the Nord N100 that launched last year. Just like its predecessor, OnePlus Nord N200 5G will not be coming to India, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said earlier this month