OnePlus Nord N10 receives OxygenOS 10.5.8 update with December security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 23, 2020 10:56 am

The OnePlus Nord N10 update improves camera performance, mobile network, system stability and brings the December Android security patch to the device.
OnePlus has rolled out a new software update to its OnePlus Nord N10 smartphone Europe and North America. The update also brings December 2020 Android security patch to the device alongwith other improvements.

 

As announced by the company on forums, OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE89BA in Europe and OxygenOS 10.5.8.BE86AA in North America to OnePlus Nord N10.

The update improves camera performance, mobile network, system stability and brings the December Android security patch to the device.

 

OnePlus says that as always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days.

 

Changelog for Oxygen OS 10.5.8 on the OnePlus Nord N10:


System
1. Optimized power consumption of the system
2. Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.12
3. Updated GMS package to 2020.09
4. Improved system stability

 

Camera
1.Improved the shooting experience with the camera

 

Network
1.Improved connection stability of mobile network to improve the experience

 

To recall, the OnePlus Nord N10 features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10.

 
The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports the company's Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. For the cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as a secondary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two sensors include dedicated macro as well as monochrome shooters. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

