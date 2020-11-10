OnePlus Nord N10 is receiving its first OxygenOS 10.5.5 update

OnePlus Nord N10 update improves power consumption, camera performance, and brings the November Android security patch to the device.

OnePlus recently launched OnePlus Nord N10 along with OnePlus Nord N100 smartphone. While the OnePlus Nord N100 recently received its first software update, now the OnePlus Nord N10 has also received its first Oxygen OS update.



As announced by the company on forums, OnePlus is rolling out the software update with version OxygenOS 10.5.5 to OnePlus Nord N10 in Europe.



The update improves power consumption, camera performance, and brings the November Android security patch to the device.



Changelog for Oxygen OS 10.5.5 on the OnePlus Nord N10:



System

1.Optimized power consumption of the system

2.Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.10



Camera

1. Optimized the camera’s shooting experience



As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users and a broader rollout will commence in a few days.

To recall, the OnePlus Nord N10 features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 690 5G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of Storage. The device runs on OxygenOS 10.5 based on Android 10.





The device is backed by a 4,300mAh battery that supports the company's Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology. For the cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor as well as a secondary sensor with a 119-degree ultra-wide lens. The other two sensors include dedicated macro as well as monochrome shooters. For selfies, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.











